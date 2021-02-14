BeatzCoin Market Capitalization Achieves $649,870.93 (BTZC)

BeatzCoin (CURRENCY:BTZC) traded up 33.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. BeatzCoin has a total market cap of $649,870.93 and $506.00 worth of BeatzCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BeatzCoin token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BeatzCoin has traded up 20.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Hive (HIVE) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000527 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0631 or 0.00000129 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00001523 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0195 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Centric Cash (CNS) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

YAS (YAS) traded up 18.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Nokencoin (NOKN) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0110 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Ndau (NDAU) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.21 or 0.00033032 BTC.

About BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin (CRYPTO:BTZC) is a token. It was first traded on January 1st, 2018. BeatzCoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,195,783,278 tokens. BeatzCoin’s official Twitter account is @BeatzCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BeatzCoin is https://reddit.com/r/BeatzCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “VibraVid will provide a platform for creators to upload, store, market, rent and sell their content to users with the added benefits of being able to crowdfund and sell merchandise and event tickets directly to their subscribers and fans. BeatzCoin is a Tron-Based cryptocurrency which will fuel the platform by allowing creators and users to exchange them, peer-to-peer, for goods and services, prizes and bounties. “

Buying and Selling BeatzCoin

BeatzCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BeatzCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BeatzCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BeatzCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

