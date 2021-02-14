Beaxy Reaches Market Cap of $3.06 Million (BXY)

Beaxy (CURRENCY:BXY) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Beaxy has a market capitalization of $3.06 million and approximately $21,265.00 worth of Beaxy was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beaxy has traded up 15.9% against the U.S. dollar. One Beaxy coin can now be bought for about $0.0108 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Beaxy Coin Profile

BXY is a coin. It launched on February 9th, 2018. Beaxy’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 283,086,487 coins. The Reddit community for Beaxy is /r/BeaxyExchange . Beaxy’s official message board is medium.com/beaxy-exchange . Beaxy’s official website is beaxy.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Beaxy is a cryptocurrency exchange built by coders and traders to help the trading community with their needs. The Beaxy conducts an IP whitelisting process to new users, utilises hot & cold wallets, and has the exchange vetted by white-hackers to protect the traders. On the Beaxy Exchange platform, the traders have at their disposal different order types such as including limits, stops, trailing orders, OSO, etc. Beaxy has two tokens in use on the ecosystem, BXY and PLS. The BXY is an Ethereum-based ERC 20 token used to mitigate the fees and ease the transactions within the Beaxy network. The PLS provides loyalty rewards to qualified holders, to be a qualified holder the users need to convert their BXY to PLS. “

Buying and Selling Beaxy

