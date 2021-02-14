Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) Stock Position Decreased by Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.

Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. decreased its position in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX) by 10.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,841 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,162 shares during the period. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co.’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and were worth $2,462,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BDX. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 7,008 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,631,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 272.4% in the 3rd quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,311,000 after purchasing an additional 4,135 shares during the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Becton, Dickinson and by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 2,324 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $541,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,077,000. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and in the 3rd quarter worth about $223,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.22% of the company’s stock.

BDX stock opened at $256.32 on Friday. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a 12 month low of $197.75 and a 12 month high of $284.97. The firm has a market cap of $74.48 billion, a PE ratio of 93.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.79. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $255.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $245.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Becton, Dickinson and (NYSE:BDX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $4.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.14 by $1.41. Becton, Dickinson and had a net margin of 5.11% and a return on equity of 13.30%. The business had revenue of $5.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.87 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.65 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a $0.83 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.30%. Becton, Dickinson and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.55%.

BDX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $270.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $262.00 to $297.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $265.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Becton, Dickinson and from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Becton, Dickinson and from $275.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.08.

In related news, EVP Roland Goette sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.10, for a total value of $213,993.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,085 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,320,558.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products worldwide. The company's BD Medical segment offers peripheral intravenous (IV) and advanced peripheral catheters, central lines, acute dialysis catheters, vascular care and preparation products, needle-free IV connectors and extensions sets, closed-system drug transfer devices, hazardous drug detection, hypodermic syringes and needles, anesthesia needles and trays, enteral syringes, sharps disposal systems; infusion pumps, dedicated disposables, IV fluids, medication compounding workflow systems, automated medication dispensing, automated supply management systems, medication inventory optimization and tracking systems; syringes, pen needles, and other products for diabetes care; and prefillable drug delivery systems.

