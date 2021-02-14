Beetle Coin Reaches Market Cap of $403,612.66 (BEET)

Beetle Coin (CURRENCY:BEET) traded 8.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Beetle Coin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0016 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Beetle Coin has traded down 14% against the U.S. dollar. Beetle Coin has a total market cap of $403,612.66 and approximately $1,944.00 worth of Beetle Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

CREDIT (CREDIT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Nasdacoin (NSD) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Apollon (XAP) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MYCE (YCE) traded up 212.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Beetle Coin Token Profile

Beetle Coin is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Beetle Coin’s total supply is 255,328,767 tokens. The official website for Beetle Coin is beetlecoin.io. Beetle Coin’s official Twitter account is @beetlecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Beetle Coin is an open source decentralized cryptocurrency which provides instant and low fees transaction all around the world through the Beetlecoin Network. The users can participate in the operation of Beetle by allocating computing power in staking the coins. On average, Beetle coin block requires one minute to generate a new block, and all transactions are carried out over the internet. “

Beetle Coin Token Trading

Beetle Coin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beetle Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beetle Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beetle Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

