Beldex Reaches Market Cap of $82.62 Million (BDX)

Beldex (CURRENCY:BDX) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Beldex has a total market cap of $82.62 million and approximately $693,340.00 worth of Beldex was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beldex has traded up 1.4% against the dollar. One Beldex coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0843 or 0.00000173 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000029 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 53.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 31.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Qwertycoin (QWC) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000008 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded up 80.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded up 91.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Niobio Cash (NBR) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Beldex Profile

Beldex (BDX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 15th, 2018. Beldex’s total supply is 1,400,222,610 coins and its circulating supply is 980,222,595 coins. The official message board for Beldex is medium.com/beldex. The official website for Beldex is beldex.io.

According to CryptoCompare, “BELDEX is a cryptocurrency ecosystem that has emerged with the sole purpose of resolving some of the key issues faced by the crypto world like privacy, liquidity, and usability. BELDEX coins cannot be traced back due to encryption. This is achieved by masking the sender and receiver addresses. With the usage of RingXT coin algorithm, BELDEX ensures “stealth” mode during the transactions. “

Beldex Coin Trading

Beldex can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beldex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Beldex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Beldex using one of the exchanges listed above.

