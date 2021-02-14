Bella Protocol Hits Market Cap of $66.40 Million (BEL)

Bella Protocol (CURRENCY:BEL) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. Bella Protocol has a market cap of $66.40 million and approximately $28.00 million worth of Bella Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bella Protocol has traded up 39.8% against the dollar. One Bella Protocol token can currently be bought for $2.97 or 0.00006084 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.70 or 0.00069094 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $473.81 or 0.00971468 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.25 or 0.00006658 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.16 or 0.00051592 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00004395 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,536.00 or 0.05199681 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.31 or 0.00025235 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.82 or 0.00018081 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000185 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

About Bella Protocol

Bella Protocol (BEL) is a token. It launched on September 9th, 2020. Bella Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,375,000 tokens. Bella Protocol’s official Twitter account is @BellaProtocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bella Protocol is medium.com/@Bellaofficial . The official website for Bella Protocol is bella.fi

