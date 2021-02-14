BEPRO Network 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $553,611.00 (BEPRO)

BEPRO Network (CURRENCY:BEPRO) traded 16.3% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. In the last week, BEPRO Network has traded up 69.6% against the dollar. One BEPRO Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. BEPRO Network has a total market capitalization of $2.62 million and approximately $553,611.00 worth of BEPRO Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.80 or 0.00067871 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $467.17 or 0.00966624 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.14 or 0.00006497 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.73 or 0.00051170 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.00 or 0.00004146 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,492.09 or 0.05156445 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $12.03 or 0.00024883 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00018107 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002072 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0885 or 0.00000183 BTC.

BEPRO Network Token Profile

BEPRO Network (BEPRO) is a token. Its launch date was December 16th, 2019. BEPRO Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,825,000,000 tokens. BEPRO Network’s official Twitter account is @bepronet

According to CryptoCompare, “BetProtocol connects Developers to Decentralized Programmable Blockchain Resources to create a new paradigm of online gaming systems and infrastructure. BetProtocol is a proprietary set of tools that allows developers to program their own gaming applications using our white-label system. It ensures that compliance and safety are handled on the protocol level, freeing developers to focus on the content and form of their gaming apps, and not on the underlying infrastructure. BetProtocol believes this will greatly reduce the barrier of entry for online gaming firms, lead to a proliferation of betting dApps, and unlock a new multi-billion dollar, regulated blockchain-gaming industry. “

BEPRO Network Token Trading

