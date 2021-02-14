Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.36 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) will announce earnings per share of $1.36 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.45 and the lowest is $1.28. Berry Global Group posted earnings per share of $1.19 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 14.3%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, May 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year earnings of $5.47 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.23 to $5.65. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.91 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.65 to $6.25. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Berry Global Group.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis.

BERY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.80.

In other Berry Global Group news, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of Berry Global Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total value of $1,029,060.00. Following the transaction, the president now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,060. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $915,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 71,500 shares of company stock worth $4,163,045 in the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BERY. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Berry Global Group during the 4th quarter worth about $12,216,000. Avestar Capital LLC raised its position in Berry Global Group by 12.8% in the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 5,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $318,000 after buying an additional 641 shares during the last quarter. Cobalt Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Berry Global Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $10,131,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Berry Global Group by 137.4% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 117,148 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,661,000 after acquiring an additional 67,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 45.0% during the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 282,173 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,635,000 after acquiring an additional 87,636 shares in the last quarter. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Berry Global Group stock opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $52.22. Berry Global Group has a fifty-two week low of $25.00 and a fifty-two week high of $61.00. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37.

Berry Global Group Company Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

