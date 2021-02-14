Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) Shares Sold by State of Wisconsin Investment Board

State of Wisconsin Investment Board lowered its position in Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) by 0.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 471,353 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,037 shares during the period. State of Wisconsin Investment Board owned about 0.35% of Berry Global Group worth $26,485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. LSV Asset Management increased its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 222.1% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 4,029,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $194,725,000 after purchasing an additional 2,778,870 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,717,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $83,004,000 after acquiring an additional 105,352 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in Berry Global Group by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,284,901 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $62,086,000 after acquiring an additional 196,958 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 77.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,003,485 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $48,488,000 after buying an additional 436,939 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Berry Global Group by 31.3% during the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 916,195 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,271,000 after buying an additional 218,549 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.53% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Jason K. Greene sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $900,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 15,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $915,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, President Curt Begle sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.17, for a total transaction of $1,029,060.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,029,060. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,500 shares of company stock valued at $4,163,045. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:BERY opened at $59.07 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $54.02 and a 200-day moving average of $52.22. The firm has a market cap of $7.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.23, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.37. Berry Global Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $25.00 and a twelve month high of $61.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.86.

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.12 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.18. Berry Global Group had a net margin of 4.77% and a return on equity of 35.39%. The business had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.56 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Berry Global Group, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

BERY has been the subject of several research reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $67.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Berry Global Group from $62.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $63.80.

Berry Global Group Profile

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

