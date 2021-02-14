Bezant (BZNT) Hits Market Capitalization of $2.17 Million

Bezant (CURRENCY:BZNT) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 14th. Bezant has a total market cap of $2.17 million and $8,691.00 worth of Bezant was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bezant token can currently be purchased for about $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bezant has traded 27.2% lower against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $33.22 or 0.00068148 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $477.65 or 0.00979976 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.34 or 0.00006855 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.88 or 0.00051040 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 11.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.06 or 0.00004227 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2,521.45 or 0.05173196 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.34 or 0.00025310 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.84 or 0.00018138 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0893 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Bezant Token Profile

BZNT is a token. Bezant’s total supply is 999,999,820 tokens and its circulating supply is 878,398,685 tokens. The official message board for Bezant is medium.com/bezant . The Reddit community for Bezant is /r/Bezant . Bezant’s official website is bezant.io . Bezant’s official Twitter account is @bezant_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

