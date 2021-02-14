B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of B&G Foods, Inc. (NYSE:BGS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eight have assigned a hold recommendation and one has issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.43.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut B&G Foods from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut B&G Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Stephens started coverage on B&G Foods in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company.

Get B&G Foods alerts:

Shares of NYSE BGS opened at $32.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.14 and a beta of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $30.82 and a 200-day moving average of $29.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 2.56 and a quick ratio of 0.94. B&G Foods has a fifty-two week low of $10.39 and a fifty-two week high of $47.84.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank lifted its position in B&G Foods by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 68,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,046,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in B&G Foods by 1.5% during the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 26,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $731,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in B&G Foods by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 20,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV lifted its position in B&G Foods by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Investors Asset Management of Georgia Inc. GA ADV now owns 36,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 510 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp lifted its position in B&G Foods by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 22,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

B&G Foods Company Profile

B&G Foods, Inc manufactures, sells, and distributes a portfolio of shelf-stable and frozen foods, and household products in the United States, Canada, and Puerto Rico. Its products include frozen and canned vegetables, oatmeal and hot cereals, fruit spreads, canned meats and beans, bagel chips, spices, seasonings, hot sauces, wine vinegars, maple syrups, molasses, salad dressings, pizza crusts, Mexican-style sauces, dry soups, taco shells and kits, salsas, pickles, peppers, tomato-based products, baking powder and soda, corn starch, cookies and crackers, nut clusters, and other specialty products.

Read More: What is a Leveraged Buyout (LBO)?



Receive News & Ratings for B&G Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for B&G Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.