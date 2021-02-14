BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

BG Staffing, Inc. (NYSE:BGSF) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 166,600 shares, a decline of 37.1% from the January 14th total of 265,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 67,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days. Currently, 1.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in BG Staffing by 310.8% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,377 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 101,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,374,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 44,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,430 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BG Staffing during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Finally, Albert D Mason Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BG Staffing by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 68,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,625 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 46.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered BG Staffing from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Roth Capital lifted their price target on BG Staffing from $15.50 to $17.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th.

BGSF stock traded down $0.64 during trading on Friday, hitting $13.88. The stock had a trading volume of 32,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,360. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 2.40. BG Staffing has a twelve month low of $5.69 and a twelve month high of $19.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.20 million, a P/E ratio of 77.12, a PEG ratio of 0.54 and a beta of 2.47. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.52 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.88.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 18th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 17th. BG Staffing’s payout ratio is 23.95%.

About BG Staffing

BG Staffing, Inc provides workforce solutions and placement services in the United States. It operates through three segments: Real Estate, Professional, and Light Industrial. The Real Estate segment provides office and maintenance field talent to various apartment communities and commercial buildings through 56 branch offices in 29 states.

