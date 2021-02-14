BidiPass Price Reaches $0.0006 on Exchanges (BDP)

BidiPass (CURRENCY:BDP) traded 37% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. During the last seven days, BidiPass has traded 12.1% lower against the dollar. BidiPass has a market capitalization of $224,082.35 and $661.00 worth of BidiPass was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BidiPass coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BidiPass Coin Profile

BidiPass is a coin. Its launch date was April 26th, 2018. BidiPass’ total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 386,631,337 coins. The official website for BidiPass is bidipass.org . BidiPass’ official message board is medium.com/@bidipass

According to CryptoCompare, “Bidipass is a digital identity authentication platform applicable to any process of authentication, either onsite or online, for authenticate people and for tracking objects and uses the smartphone as personal security token. BDP is an ERC20 token used as a mean of payment within the BidiPass network. “

BidiPass Coin Trading

BidiPass can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BidiPass directly using U.S. dollars.

