Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Sold by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System lessened its stake in Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI) by 2.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 330,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,993 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Bilibili worth $28,307,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. American International Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at $51,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 3rd quarter valued at $57,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the 4th quarter valued at $69,000. Institutional investors own 39.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bilibili alerts:

BILI opened at $153.12 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $116.95 and a 200-day moving average of $67.44. The company has a market capitalization of $49.94 billion, a P/E ratio of -141.78 and a beta of 1.42. Bilibili Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.25 and a 1-year high of $157.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.44.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The company reported ($2.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.40) by ($2.36). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 30.90% and a negative net margin of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $466.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $444.43 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILI has been the topic of several recent research reports. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Bilibili from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. HSBC started coverage on shares of Bilibili in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Bilibili from $58.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.46.

About Bilibili

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. It offers a platform that covers a range of genres and media formats, including videos, live broadcasting, and mobile games. Bilibili Inc has a strategic collaboration agreement with Tencent Holdings Limited for sharing and operating existing and additional anime and games on its platform in China.

Featured Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BILI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI).

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.