Binance Coin Market Capitalization Hits $21.12 Billion (BNB)

Binance Coin (CURRENCY:BNB) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Over the last seven days, Binance Coin has traded 104.3% higher against the dollar. Binance Coin has a total market cap of $21.12 billion and approximately $2.31 billion worth of Binance Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance Coin coin can now be bought for approximately $136.66 or 0.00280425 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002054 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00001210 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.27 or 0.00055948 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $44.19 or 0.00090671 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38.56 or 0.00079134 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.52 or 0.00097508 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $28.90 or 0.00059302 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $90.19 or 0.00185074 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $43,833.56 or 0.89945331 BTC.

Binance Coin Profile

Binance Coin launched on July 8th, 2017. Binance Coin’s total supply is 170,532,785 coins and its circulating supply is 154,532,785 coins. The official website for Binance Coin is www.binance.com . Binance Coin’s official Twitter account is @binance_2017 and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Binance Coin is /r/binance and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Binance Coin

Binance Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Binance Coin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Binance Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

