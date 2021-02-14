Binance USD 24-Hour Volume Hits $2.80 Billion (BUSD)

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. In the last week, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $1.76 billion and approximately $2.80 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Binance USD coin can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002145 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.8% against the dollar and now trades at $28.48 or 0.00061093 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $408.23 or 0.00875713 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.05 or 0.00006534 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 22.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.15 or 0.00047509 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,314.60 or 0.04965167 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.17 or 0.00023962 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 26.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.71 or 0.00003668 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.05 or 0.00017276 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002159 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0847 or 0.00000182 BTC.

Binance USD Profile

Binance USD (CRYPTO:BUSD) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 1,763,036,426 coins. The official website for Binance USD is www.paxos.com/busd . Binance USD’s official message board is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

Binance USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: .

