Binance USD (BUSD) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3.14 Billion

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded up 0% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on February 13th. Binance USD has a market cap of $1.76 billion and approximately $3.14 billion worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Binance USD has traded 0% higher against the US dollar. One Binance USD coin can currently be bought for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002082 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $33.74 or 0.00070235 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $485.85 or 0.01011404 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.26 or 0.00006785 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.57 or 0.00053228 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.23 or 0.00004641 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,583.76 or 0.05378725 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.04 or 0.00025069 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.75 or 0.00018209 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0906 or 0.00000189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002084 BTC.

Binance USD Coin Profile

Binance USD (BUSD) is a coin. Its launch date was September 10th, 2019. Binance USD’s total supply is 1,763,036,426 coins. Binance USD’s official website is www.paxos.com/busd . The official message board for Binance USD is medium.com/Paxos

According to CryptoCompare, “Binance USD (BUSD) is a stable coin pegged to USD that has received approval from the New York State Department of Financial Services (NYDFS). BUSD will be available for direct purchase and redemption at a rate of 1 BUSD = 1 USD. Starting September 12, 2019, BUSD will be available on the Paxos platform for direct purchase and redemption 1:1 for U.S. dollars or PAX. Later in September it will become available on Binance.com for trading initially against BTC, BNB and XRP and more to come. BUSD is now available for purchase and redemption on the Paxos platform. In order to get BUSD through Paxos, you need to be a verified customer. You can either deposit PAX or deposit dollars by wire from a bank account. “

Binance USD Coin Trading

Binance USD can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

