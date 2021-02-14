Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Acquired by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 92,417 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,901 shares during the quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System owned approximately 0.24% of Bio-Techne worth $29,347,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,145.5% in the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TECH. Citigroup upped their target price on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Craig Hallum upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research note on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price objective on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Bio-Techne presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $331.36.

Shares of TECH stock opened at $398.86 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $343.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $290.84. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12-month low of $155.17 and a 12-month high of $405.52. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $224.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The company’s revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 11th. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

In related news, insider Kim Kelderman sold 823 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $388.45, for a total value of $319,694.35. Following the sale, the insider now owns 845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $328,240.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $344.00, for a total value of $6,880,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,680 shares of company stock worth $15,354,157. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

