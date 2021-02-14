Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) Shares Sold by Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC

Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC cut its position in Bio-Techne Co. (NASDAQ:TECH) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,565 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 495 shares during the period. Bio-Techne accounts for 1.5% of Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Murphy Pohlad Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Bio-Techne were worth $3,037,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 28.9% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 156 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Newfound Research LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bio-Techne in the fourth quarter worth approximately $41,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Bio-Techne by 1,145.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 137 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bio-Techne alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $310.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $285.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $352.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Benchmark lifted their price objective on Bio-Techne from $320.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, KeyCorp assumed coverage on Bio-Techne in a research report on Monday, November 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating and a $340.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Bio-Techne currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $331.36.

In other news, CEO Charles R. Kummeth sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total transaction of $1,540,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, SVP Brenda S. Furlow sold 10,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $301.94, for a total value of $3,278,162.58. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,844,023.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 46,680 shares of company stock valued at $15,354,157. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

TECH opened at $398.86 on Friday. Bio-Techne Co. has a 12 month low of $155.17 and a 12 month high of $405.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 63.82, a PEG ratio of 7.23 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 5.14 and a quick ratio of 4.13. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $343.00 and a 200 day moving average price of $290.84.

Bio-Techne (NASDAQ:TECH) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The biotechnology company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.25. Bio-Techne had a return on equity of 12.20% and a net margin of 32.69%. The firm had revenue of $224.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.50 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 EPS. Bio-Techne’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Bio-Techne Co. will post 5.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Bio-Techne’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.16%.

About Bio-Techne

Bio-Techne Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells life science reagents, instruments, and services for the research and clinical diagnostic markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Protein Sciences, and Diagnostics and Genomics. The Protein Sciences segment offers proteins and reagent solutions, including cytokines and growth factors, antibodies, immunoassays, biologically active small molecule compounds, tissue culture reagents, and T-Cell activation technologies.

Further Reading: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for Bio-Techne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bio-Techne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.