BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) Short Interest Update

BioAtla, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCAB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 86,800 shares, a growth of 76.4% from the January 14th total of 49,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 352,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

In other BioAtla news, Director Guy Levy bought 1,388,890 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $25,000,020.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Cormorant Asset Management, Lp bought 800,000 shares of BioAtla stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $14,400,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at $401,000. Monashee Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at $680,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at $2,381,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in shares of BioAtla during the 4th quarter valued at $4,993,000.

Several brokerages have recently commented on BCAB. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BioAtla in a report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $51.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of BioAtla in a research report on Monday, January 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company.

BCAB stock opened at $50.51 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.95. BioAtla has a fifty-two week low of $27.15 and a fifty-two week high of $55.68.

About BioAtla

BioAtla, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops specific and selective antibody-based therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidate is BA3011, a conditionally active biologic (CAB) antibody-drug conjugate (ADC) for soft tissue and bone sarcoma tumors, non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), and other tumor types.

