BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) Short Interest Down 33.8% in January

BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 591,600 shares, a decrease of 33.8% from the January 14th total of 894,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,750,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut BioCardia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 21st.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in BioCardia stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of BioCardia, Inc. (NASDAQ:BCDA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 16,294 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $56,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.13% of BioCardia as of its most recent filing with the SEC. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.01% of the company’s stock.

BioCardia stock opened at $5.13 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. BioCardia has a 1-year low of $1.91 and a 1-year high of $8.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.64 and a beta of 1.98.

BioCardia Company Profile

BioCardia, Inc, a clinical-stage regenerative medicine company, develops therapeutics for cardiovascular diseases. Its lead therapeutic candidate is the CardiAMP Cell Therapy System for the treatment of heart failure and chronic myocardial ischemia. The company is also developing CardiALLO Cell Therapy System, an investigational culture expanded bone marrow derived mesenchymal cell therapy, which is in Phase I/II trial for the treatment of ischemic systolic heart failure.

