Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) Shares Sold by Los Angeles Capital Management LLC

Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lowered its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 79.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 51,879 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 195,234 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Biogen were worth $12,703,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $32,000. Accel Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. CX Institutional lifted its position in Biogen by 113.2% in the third quarter. CX Institutional now owns 145 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the period. Mirova lifted its position in Biogen by 292.1% in the third quarter. Mirova now owns 149 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BIIB opened at $278.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $263.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $267.92. Biogen Inc. has a 52-week low of $223.25 and a 52-week high of $363.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). Biogen had a return on equity of 51.00% and a net margin of 35.63%. The business had revenue of $2.85 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $8.34 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 22.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIIB. BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of Biogen to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $280.00 to $343.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wedbush reduced their target price on Biogen from $281.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on Biogen from $339.00 to $278.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Barclays reduced their target price on Biogen from $275.00 to $265.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Biogen from $265.00 to $250.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $304.80.

In other Biogen news, CEO Michel Vounatsos bought 3,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 30th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $241.31 per share, with a total value of $748,061.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.54% of the company’s stock.

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

