BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) Short Interest Update

BIOLASE, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIOL) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 8,160,000 shares, a decline of 37.0% from the January 14th total of 12,950,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 32,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Approximately 7.1% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in BIOLASE by 1,908.5% in the third quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in BIOLASE in the fourth quarter worth $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in BIOLASE in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in BIOLASE in the third quarter worth $306,000. 5.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:BIOL opened at $1.29 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.86 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.45. The firm has a market cap of $120.63 million, a PE ratio of -1.98 and a beta of 1.98. BIOLASE has a 12-month low of $0.21 and a 12-month high of $1.51.

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 17th. The medical technology company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $6.54 million during the quarter. BIOLASE had a negative return on equity of 541.14% and a negative net margin of 58.34%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that BIOLASE will post -0.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Maxim Group lifted their price target on shares of BIOLASE from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

