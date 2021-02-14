BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $447.17 Million

Wall Street analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) will report sales of $447.17 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for BioMarin Pharmaceutical’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $462.23 million and the lowest is $434.02 million. BioMarin Pharmaceutical posted sales of $454.44 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 1.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that BioMarin Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $1.86 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.84 billion to $1.87 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.78 billion to $2.07 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow BioMarin Pharmaceutical.

Get BioMarin Pharmaceutical alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

In related news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $88.77, for a total value of $133,155.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 297,052 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,369,306.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Over the last three months, insiders sold 18,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,515. 2.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BMRN. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:BMRN opened at $87.04 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $85.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 2.38. BioMarin Pharmaceutical has a 12 month low of $68.25 and a 12 month high of $131.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

About BioMarin Pharmaceutical

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

See Also: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on BioMarin Pharmaceutical (BMRN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioMarin Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.