BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) Shares Sold by State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D decreased its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:BMRN) by 6.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 119,028 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 7,710 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.07% of BioMarin Pharmaceutical worth $10,438,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Summit X LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new stake in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 1,081.8% in the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 390 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical by 83.0% in the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 463 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BMRN. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on shares of BioMarin Pharmaceutical from $113.00 to $108.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 6th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.91.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical stock opened at $87.04 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $85.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $84.55. BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.25 and a 52 week high of $131.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a current ratio of 3.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92, a P/E/G ratio of 3.89 and a beta of 0.71.

In other BioMarin Pharmaceutical news, CEO Jean Jacques Bienaime sold 8,334 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.67, for a total value of $688,971.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 303,885 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,122,172.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 18,167 shares of company stock valued at $1,534,515. Insiders own 2.15% of the company’s stock.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes therapies for people with serious and life-threatening rare diseases and medical conditions. Its commercial products include Aldurazyme to treat mucopolysaccharidosis I, a genetic disease; Brineura for the treatment of late infantile neuronal ceroid lipofuscinosis type 2, a form of Batten disease; and Kuvan, a proprietary synthetic oral form of 6R-BH4 that is used to treat patients with phenylketonuria (PKU), an inherited metabolic disease.

