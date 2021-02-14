BitBall Trading Down 68.6% Over Last Week (BTB)

BitBall (CURRENCY:BTB) traded 10.9% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. BitBall has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and $584,761.00 worth of BitBall was traded on exchanges in the last day. One BitBall coin can now be bought for about $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, BitBall has traded down 68.6% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,810.51 or 1.00157903 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $19.34 or 0.00039681 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005206 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 30.7% against the dollar and now trades at $49.68 or 0.00101937 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000218 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002050 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000231 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002995 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 19.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

BitBall Profile

BitBall (BTB) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. BitBall’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 641,999,999 coins. BitBall’s official message board is medium.com/p/bitball-4a607c33ea78 . The Reddit community for BitBall is /u/Bitball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for BitBall is www.bitball-btb.com . BitBall’s official Twitter account is @BitBall_Erc20 and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “A unique Multipurpose Digital currency with Endless Possibilities and Rewards – Bitball (BTB) ecosystem building bridge between Digital currencies, exchanges & clients all over the world. Our main goals are related to transactions across the globe with a user friendly interface, making it accessible to everyone at every level. Our phase 4 will include building an exchange for goods and services between people all over the world based on #cryptocurrency & Fiat.”

Buying and Selling BitBall

BitBall can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitBall directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitBall should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BitBall using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

