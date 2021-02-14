Bitball Treasure (BTRS) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $936,959.00

Bitball Treasure (CURRENCY:BTRS) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Bitball Treasure has a market cap of $60.39 million and approximately $936,959.00 worth of Bitball Treasure was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitball Treasure has traded 22.7% higher against the US dollar. One Bitball Treasure coin can now be purchased for $134.20 or 0.00275819 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitball Treasure alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00089833 BTC.

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded down 15.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000208 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000222 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded up 128.4% against the dollar and now trades at $7.22 or 0.00014842 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 20.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000408 BTC.

BitcoinPoS (BPS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.98 or 0.00018457 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded 62.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Bitball Treasure Profile

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) is a coin. Bitball Treasure’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 450,000 coins. Bitball Treasure’s official message board is medium.com/@bitballerc20 . Bitball Treasure’s official Twitter account is @BitBallTreasure and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitball Treasure’s official website is www.bitball-btb.com

According to CryptoCompare, “BitBall Treasure (BTRS)- A unique Treasure coin, a unique store of value faster than Bitcoin (a fork of Bitball) with more functionality as a Treasure only 1 million Maximum supply. BTRS will be the only unique digital currency that can be used to exchange users' unique treasure items on Bitball merchandise. “

Buying and Selling Bitball Treasure

Bitball Treasure can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitball Treasure directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitball Treasure should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitball Treasure using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Bitball Treasure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitball Treasure and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.