BitCoen Price Up 168.8% Over Last Week (BEN)

BitCoen (CURRENCY:BEN) traded 117.1% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 14th. BitCoen has a total market cap of $223,502.50 and $1,639.00 worth of BitCoen was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, BitCoen has traded 168.8% higher against the dollar. One BitCoen coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0319 or 0.00000068 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XinFin Network (XDC) traded 33% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0153 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $188.56 or 0.00401549 BTC.

Fusion (FSN) traded 16.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001367 BTC.

Measurable Data Token (MDT) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0439 or 0.00000094 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47,561.76 or 1.01287277 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Bean Cash (BITB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitcoin Atom (BCA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000106 BTC.

About BitCoen

BitCoen (BEN) is a Limited Confidence Proof-of-Activity coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 23rd, 2017. BitCoen’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,000,000 coins. BitCoen’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoen and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitCoen’s official message board is medium.com/@bitcoen . The official website for BitCoen is bitcoen.io

BitCoen Coin Trading

BitCoen can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCoen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCoen should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitCoen using one of the exchanges listed above.

