Bitcoin Adult Hits One Day Volume of $10.00 (BTAD)

Bitcoin Adult (CURRENCY:BTAD) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Bitcoin Adult has a market capitalization of $46,185.48 and approximately $10.00 worth of Bitcoin Adult was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Adult coin can now be purchased for about $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoin Adult has traded up 135% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001246 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.79 or 0.00056837 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $136.00 or 0.00278190 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $45.17 or 0.00092390 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $40.77 or 0.00083396 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 17.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.26 or 0.00098722 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.64 or 0.00060640 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $44,402.09 or 0.90828513 BTC.

Bitcoin Adult Coin Profile

Bitcoin Adult’s total supply is 50,644,652 coins and its circulating supply is 48,683,439 coins. Bitcoin Adult’s official Twitter account is @BTADULT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Adult is www.bitcoin-adult.com

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Adult

Bitcoin Adult can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

