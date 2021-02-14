Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) Reaches Market Capitalization of $385.69 Million

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CURRENCY:BCHA) traded up 10.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Bitcoin Cash ABC coin can currently be bought for approximately $20.77 or 0.00042610 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoin Cash ABC has a market cap of $385.69 million and approximately $16.17 million worth of Bitcoin Cash ABC was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Cash ABC has traded 38.2% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,735.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $729.60 or 0.01497066 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $265.81 or 0.00545418 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00000856 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004008 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00005414 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0386 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000280 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded up 22.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000033 BTC.

About Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC (CRYPTO:BCHA) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It launched on November 15th, 2020. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s total supply is 18,572,921 coins. Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org . Bitcoin Cash ABC’s official Twitter account is @Bitcoin_ABC and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash ABC

Bitcoin Cash ABC can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: .

