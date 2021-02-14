Bitcoin Cash Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $14.74 Billion (BCH)

Bitcoin Cash (CURRENCY:BCH) traded 15% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Bitcoin Cash has traded 65.6% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Cash has a total market cap of $13.70 billion and approximately $14.74 billion worth of Bitcoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Bitcoin Cash coin can now be bought for $734.18 or 0.01495883 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $49,079.80 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $269.38 or 0.00548854 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.52 or 0.00041819 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000762 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00003948 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005144 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0395 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000281 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash Coin Profile

BCH is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 1st, 2017. Bitcoin Cash’s total supply is 18,655,550 coins. Bitcoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @bitcolncash and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Cash is /r/Bitcoincash and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Cash is bitcointalk.org . Bitcoin Cash’s official website is www.bitcoincash.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Cash (BCH) is a hard forked version of the original Bitcoin. It is similar to bitcoin with regards to its protocol; Proof of Work SHA-256 hashing, 21,000,000 supply, same block times and reward system. However two main differences are the the blocksize limits, as of August 2017 Bitcoin has a 1MB blocksize limit whereas BCH proposes 8MB blocks. Bitcoin Cash is a proposal from the viaBTC mining pool and the Bitmain mining group to carry out a UAHF (User Activated Hard Fork) on August 1st 12:20 pm UTC. They rejected the agreed consensus (aka BIP-91 or SegWit2x) and have decided to fork the original Bitcoin blockchain and create this new version called “Bitcoin Cash”. Bitcoin Cash can be claimed by BTC owners who have their private keys or store their Bitcoins on a service that will split BCH for the customer. On November 15, 2020, Bitcoin Cash experienced a scheduled upgrade. Bitcoin Cash developers from various full node projects changed the Difficulty Adjustment Algorithm (DAA) to a new DAA called ‘aserti3-2d‘ (or ‘ASERT’ for short). “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Cash

Bitcoin Cash can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin Cash using US dollars directly can do so using GDAX, Gemini or Changelly.

