Bitcoin Confidential Price Reaches $0.0002 on Exchanges (BC)

Bitcoin Confidential (CURRENCY:BC) traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. In the last seven days, Bitcoin Confidential has traded 11.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoin Confidential has a market cap of $1.11 million and approximately $29,786.00 worth of Bitcoin Confidential was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bitcoin Confidential coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Bitcoin Confidential alerts:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 19.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.05 or 0.00012811 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 27% lower against the dollar and now trades at $280.36 or 0.00594068 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0194 or 0.00000041 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 33.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC.

CrowdWiz (WIZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 21.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Confidential Coin Profile

Bitcoin Confidential is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Confidential’s total supply is 7,367,797,268 coins and its circulating supply is 7,365,901,523 coins. Bitcoin Confidential’s official website is bitcoinconfidential.cc . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Confidential is /r/bitcoinconfidential and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Confidential’s official Twitter account is @BeverageCash and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “The official Bitcoin Confidential ticker is “BC” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “BITC” is for CryptoCompare only.Bitcoin Confidential (BC) is a Proof of Stake cryptocurrency focused on confidential transactions through the use of Ring Confidential signatures (RingCT). Since confidential transactions have been mandatory since block zero, it is impossible to link coins to historical transactions. As such, Bitcoin Confidential coins are fully fungible and always equivalent in terms of value. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Confidential

Bitcoin Confidential can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Confidential directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Confidential should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Confidential using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Confidential Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Confidential and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.