Bitcoin Gold (BTG) Price Reaches $25.08 on Exchanges

Bitcoin Gold (CURRENCY:BTG) traded up 42.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. Over the last week, Bitcoin Gold has traded 110.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Gold coin can currently be bought for $25.08 or 0.00051458 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Gold has a market capitalization of $439.20 million and approximately $293.14 million worth of Bitcoin Gold was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $157.70 or 0.00323601 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.68 or 0.00110151 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000357 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000847 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00001036 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 22.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000399 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold Coin Profile

Bitcoin Gold is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Bitcoin Gold’s total supply is 17,513,924 coins. The official website for Bitcoin Gold is bitcoingold.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Gold is /r/bitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Bitcoin Gold is forum.bitcoingold.org . Bitcoin Gold’s official Twitter account is @bitcoingold and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Gold Coin Trading

Bitcoin Gold can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Gold directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Gold should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoin Gold using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

