Bitcoin Interest (BCI) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $9.00

Bitcoin Interest (CURRENCY:BCI) traded up 3.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. Bitcoin Interest has a market capitalization of $134,202.66 and $9.00 worth of Bitcoin Interest was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Interest has traded 77% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Interest coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.00330213 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.23 or 0.00111081 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 39% against the dollar and now trades at $22.58 or 0.00046256 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000403 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 13.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0103 or 0.00000021 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000843 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001043 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 27% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 26.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000380 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000051 BTC.

About Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest (CRYPTO:BCI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2017. Bitcoin Interest’s total supply is 18,326,892 coins. Bitcoin Interest’s official Twitter account is @btcinterest and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Bitcoin Interest is bitcoininterest.io

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Interest

Bitcoin Interest can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Interest directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Interest should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Bitcoin Interest using one of the exchanges listed above.

