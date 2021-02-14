Bitcoin Private (BTCP) Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $3,460.00

Bitcoin Private (CURRENCY:BTCP) traded 26.5% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Bitcoin Private coin can now be bought for about $0.54 or 0.00001096 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitcoin Private has a market capitalization of $2.56 million and approximately $3,460.00 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Bitcoin Private has traded up 149.6% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin Private alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $161.20 or 0.00330000 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $54.52 or 0.00111615 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 29.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.77 or 0.00046614 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000361 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded down 13.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000849 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded down 16.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 21.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 23.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000055 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org . The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is /r/bitcoinprivate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitcoin Private Coin Trading

Bitcoin Private can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Private directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Private should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoin Private using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin Private Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin Private and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.