Bitcoin SV (BSV) Market Cap Tops $4.67 Billion

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded up 9.5% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be bought for $250.57 or 0.00518462 BTC on popular exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market cap of $4.67 billion and $3.20 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Bitcoin SV has traded up 35.2% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,329.65 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $662.20 or 0.01370168 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.70 or 0.00038691 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000737 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 9.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00004239 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.52 or 0.00005224 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000282 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000026 BTC.

About Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV (BSV) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,652,552 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io . Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

