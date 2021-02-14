Bitcoin SV (BSV) Price Hits $224.67 on Exchanges

Bitcoin SV (CURRENCY:BSV) traded down 17.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last seven days, Bitcoin SV has traded 22.6% higher against the US dollar. One Bitcoin SV token can currently be bought for $224.67 or 0.00482031 BTC on major exchanges. Bitcoin SV has a market capitalization of $4.19 billion and approximately $2.81 billion worth of Bitcoin SV was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Bitcoin SV alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $46,610.05 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $646.55 or 0.01387137 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $17.93 or 0.00038476 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.39 or 0.00000842 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00004180 BTC.

PIXEL (PXL) traded 13% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Counterparty (XCP) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00005454 BTC.

DragonVein (DVC) traded down 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0370 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Crown (CRW) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000271 BTC.

DAOBet (BET) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0150 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Bitcoin SV Profile

BSV is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2018. Bitcoin SV’s total supply is 18,653,245 tokens. Bitcoin SV’s official Twitter account is @BitcoinSVNode and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoin SV’s official website is bitcoinsv.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin SV restores the original Bitcoin protocol, aiming to keep it stable and allow it to massively scale. Bitcoin SV will maintain the vision set out by Satoshi Nakamoto’s white paper in 2008: Bitcoin: A Peer-to-Peer Electronic Cash System Reflecting its mission to fulfill the vision of Bitcoin, the project name represents the “Satoshi Vision” or SV. Created at the request of leading BSV mining enterprise CoinGeek and other miners, Bitcoin SV is intended to provide a clear choice for miners and allow businesses to build applications and websites on it reliably. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoin SV

Bitcoin SV can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin SV directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitcoin SV should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin SV using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitcoin SV Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitcoin SV and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.