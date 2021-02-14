Bitcoinus Achieves Market Capitalization of $3,476.76 (BITS)

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Bitcoinus token can now be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges. Bitcoinus has a market cap of $3,476.76 and approximately $7.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Bitcoinus has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $48,713.41 or 0.99944157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00038928 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00101489 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

About Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. Bitcoinus’ official website is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the exchanges listed above.

