Bitcoinus (BITS) Hits 24-Hour Volume of $7.00

Bitcoinus (CURRENCY:BITS) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Bitcoinus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Bitcoinus has traded down 0% against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoinus has a market capitalization of $3,476.76 and $7.00 worth of Bitcoinus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,713.41 or 0.99944157 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.97 or 0.00038928 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00005223 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 31.2% against the dollar and now trades at $49.47 or 0.00101489 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000220 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002026 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000228 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000414 BTC.

Bitcoinus Token Profile

Bitcoinus (BITS) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Bitcoinus’ total supply is 359,294,347,067 tokens and its circulating supply is 347,574,541,555 tokens. The official website for Bitcoinus is www.bitcoinus.com . Bitcoinus’ official Twitter account is @Bitstar_coinz and its Facebook page is accessible here . Bitcoinus’ official message board is www.bitcoinus.com/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “BitstarCoin is a Scrypt PoW/PoS hybrid. The PoW phase lasts for 21 days and then the PoS staking begins at 35% for Y1 – dropping to 1% in yr 5. The difficulty retargets every block and the block time is set to 30 seconds allowing for a two minute transaction confirmation. “

Buying and Selling Bitcoinus

Bitcoinus can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoinus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoinus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Bitcoinus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

