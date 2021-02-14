BitcoinZ (BTCZ) Price Hits $0.0002 on Major Exchanges

BitcoinZ (CURRENCY:BTCZ) traded 6.5% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. One BitcoinZ coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, BitcoinZ has traded up 135.9% against the dollar. BitcoinZ has a total market cap of $1.80 million and $45,135.00 worth of BitcoinZ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get BitcoinZ alerts:

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $160.65 or 0.00328705 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $54.36 or 0.00111219 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded up 40% against the dollar and now trades at $23.52 or 0.00048124 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000020 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000844 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 35.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001172 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000331 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded up 27.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0275 or 0.00000056 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0073 or 0.00000015 BTC.

BitcoinZ Profile

BitcoinZ (CRYPTO:BTCZ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It launched on September 9th, 2017. BitcoinZ’s total supply is 21,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,357,497,575 coins. The official website for BitcoinZ is btcz.rocks . BitcoinZ’s official Twitter account is @BTCZCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . BitcoinZ’s official message board is info.btcz.rocks . The Reddit community for BitcoinZ is /r/BTCZCommunity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling BitcoinZ

BitcoinZ can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitcoinZ directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitcoinZ should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitcoinZ using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for BitcoinZ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for BitcoinZ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.