BitCore Price Up 60.4% Over Last Week (BTX)

BitCore (CURRENCY:BTX) traded 1.9% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. BitCore has a market capitalization of $6.98 million and approximately $3,063.00 worth of BitCore was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One BitCore coin can currently be bought for $0.39 or 0.00000795 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, BitCore has traded up 60.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48,735.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,806.09 or 0.03705891 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $212.80 or 0.00436636 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13% higher against the dollar and now trades at $729.60 or 0.01497066 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0611 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $265.81 or 0.00545418 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $232.82 or 0.00477723 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00033019 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $157.17 or 0.00322503 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00002839 BTC.

BitCore Profile

BitCore (BTX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the TimeTravel hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 24th, 2017. BitCore’s total supply is 18,535,909 coins and its circulating supply is 18,034,950 coins. BitCore’s official website is bitcore.cc . The Reddit community for BitCore is /r/bitcore_btx and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitCore’s official Twitter account is @bitcore_btx and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling BitCore

BitCore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitCore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade BitCore should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase BitCore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

