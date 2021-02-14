BitGuild PLAT (PLAT) Price Hits $0.0006 on Top Exchanges

BitGuild PLAT (CURRENCY:PLAT) traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on February 14th. During the last week, BitGuild PLAT has traded 15.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. One BitGuild PLAT token can currently be bought for $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. BitGuild PLAT has a total market cap of $37,844.52 and approximately $28,207.00 worth of BitGuild PLAT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

ColossusXT (COLX) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DECOIN (DTEP) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000165 BTC.

Footballcoin (XFC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

ExclusiveCoin (EXCL) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000304 BTC.

PENG (PENG) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Relevant (REL) traded up 111.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.58 or 0.00003250 BTC.

Release Project (REL) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Passive Income (PSI) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $123.74 or 0.00254816 BTC.

MM Token (MM) traded down 30.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00058631 BTC.

MilliMeter (MM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000677 BTC.

BitGuild PLAT Profile

BitGuild PLAT (CRYPTO:PLAT) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. BitGuild PLAT’s total supply is 9,096,679,264 tokens and its circulating supply is 59,566,902 tokens. The official message board for BitGuild PLAT is medium.com/the-notice-board . BitGuild PLAT’s official website is bitguild.io . The Reddit community for BitGuild PLAT is /r/BitGuild and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . BitGuild PLAT’s official Twitter account is @bitguildplat and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Platinum is a crypto-currency with security features, supporting high-speed transactions, minimum rate and 100% decentralized peer-to-peer transactions, offering anonymity through Masternodes hosted worldwide, where none central organization or entity controls the currency, ensuring the ability to store, send and receive coins anonymously and securely through the use of mobile and Desktop wallets both online and between-person with unique and minimal transaction fees. In order to promote greater adoption of international merchants, the Mobile and PLAT Shopping portfolios will be created, allowing users to send, receive and store through their smartphones, maintaining the shopping mall where they will open a large trading field and online shopping by also integrating partner payment and receipt platforms into DASHP and other partner cryptos, allowing all merchants to receive mobile payments continuously and instantly for their products and services. The PLAT mobile wallet will feature a monitoring system for your assets where you can track your PLAT balance and masternodes in real-time with automatic updates, monitoring your income and status of your masternodes at any time. This is the rebranded Dash Platinum coin. The rebranding was completed on the 03/09/19. “

Buying and Selling BitGuild PLAT

BitGuild PLAT can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BitGuild PLAT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BitGuild PLAT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy BitGuild PLAT using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

