Bitradio Price Hits $0.0106 on Major Exchanges (BRO)

Bitradio (CURRENCY:BRO) traded 11.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on February 14th. One Bitradio coin can currently be bought for $0.0106 or 0.00000022 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Bitradio has a market capitalization of $102,753.62 and approximately $142.00 worth of Bitradio was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Bitradio has traded up 24.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Bitradio alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 16.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0858 or 0.00000178 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 15.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002152 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000450 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.79 or 0.00011994 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 16.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0266 or 0.00000055 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0068 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 32.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

About Bitradio

Bitradio is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 11th, 2017. Bitradio’s total supply is 14,667,706 coins and its circulating supply is 9,667,702 coins. Bitradio’s official website is www.bitrad.io . Bitradio’s official Twitter account is @bitrad_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

Bitradio Coin Trading

Bitradio can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitradio directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitradio should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitradio using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Bitradio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Bitradio and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.