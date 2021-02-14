BitTube Price Tops $0.0148 (TUBE)

BitTube (CURRENCY:TUBE) traded up 12.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, BitTube has traded up 33.4% against the dollar. One BitTube coin can now be bought for $0.0148 or 0.00000031 BTC on exchanges. BitTube has a market capitalization of $4.26 million and approximately $14,152.00 worth of BitTube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $222.42 or 0.00462496 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 26.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 20.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000772 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000638 BTC.

Boolberry (BBR) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000345 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0659 or 0.00000137 BTC.

ZUM TOKEN (ZUM) traded down 51.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000006 BTC.

BitTube Coin Profile

BitTube (CRYPTO:TUBE) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. BitTube’s total supply is 287,996,656 coins. BitTube’s official Twitter account is @BitTubeApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for BitTube is coin.bit.tube . The Reddit community for BitTube is /r/ipbcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “BitTube is a decentralized media platform that allows users to monetize their content and freedom of speech. TUBE is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNote algorithm. “

