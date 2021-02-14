Bitzeny (ZNY) 1-Day Volume Tops $188.00

Bitzeny (CURRENCY:ZNY) traded down 16.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on February 14th. One Bitzeny coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0020 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitzeny has traded 26.9% higher against the dollar. Bitzeny has a market cap of $148,172.78 and approximately $188.00 worth of Bitzeny was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $217.52 or 0.00444133 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 12.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0586 or 0.00000120 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0264 or 0.00000054 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.63 or 0.00003321 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000387 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002544 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000318 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000294 BTC.

Bitzeny Coin Profile

Bitzeny is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 8th, 2014. Bitzeny’s total supply is 197,510,000 coins and its circulating supply is 75,614,500 coins. Bitzeny’s official website is bitzeny.org . Bitzeny’s official Twitter account is @bitzeny and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Bitzeny is /r/bitzeny and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Bitzeny Coin Trading

Bitzeny can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitzeny directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Bitzeny should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitzeny using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

