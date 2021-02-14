BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of BJ’s Restaurants, Inc. (NASDAQ:BJRI) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen brokerages that are covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $41.86.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Wedbush increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $55.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered BJ’s Restaurants from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Loop Capital increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $22.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 26th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Stephens increased their target price on BJ’s Restaurants from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday.

BJRI stock opened at $53.23 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of -46.29, a P/E/G ratio of 16.46 and a beta of 2.17. BJ’s Restaurants has a 12-month low of $6.01 and a 12-month high of $55.81. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $45.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.87.

BJ’s Restaurants (NASDAQ:BJRI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.80) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.80). BJ’s Restaurants had a negative return on equity of 7.46% and a negative net margin of 2.90%. On average, research analysts forecast that BJ’s Restaurants will post -2.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BJRI. Fisher Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $10,930,000. Royce & Associates LP purchased a new stake in BJ’s Restaurants in the 3rd quarter worth about $9,876,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 636,275 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $24,490,000 after acquiring an additional 173,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,434,123 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $132,180,000 after acquiring an additional 131,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its stake in BJ’s Restaurants by 65.5% in the 3rd quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 242,189 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $7,131,000 after acquiring an additional 95,838 shares in the last quarter. 96.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BJ’s Restaurants Company Profile

BJ's Restaurants, Inc owns and operates casual dining restaurants in the United States. Its restaurants offer pizzas, craft and other beers, appetizers, entrÃ©es, pastas, sandwiches, specialty salads, and desserts. As of October 20, 2020, the company operated 210 casual dining restaurants in 29 states.

