Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. (NYSE:BSM) was the target of a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a growth of 77.0% from the January 14th total of 954,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 641,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

NYSE:BSM opened at $9.71 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.32 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Black Stone Minerals has a fifty-two week low of $4.04 and a fifty-two week high of $10.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.10.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.175 per share. This is a positive change from Black Stone Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 12th. Black Stone Minerals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 51.72%.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSM. Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $28,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. Annandale Capital LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 4th quarter valued at about $74,000. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.11% of the company’s stock.

BSM has been the subject of several research reports. TheStreet upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $7.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.33.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

Black Stone Minerals, L.P. owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. The company owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.7 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading: What is a balanced fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.