BlackCoin Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $410,001.00 (BLK)

BlackCoin (CURRENCY:BLK) traded up 4.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 14th. One BlackCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0508 or 0.00000104 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, BlackCoin has traded 14.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. BlackCoin has a market cap of $3.07 million and $410,001.00 worth of BlackCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Qtum (QTUM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.00 or 0.00014331 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded up 167.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0183 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000570 BTC.

BlackCoin Coin Profile

BlackCoin (CRYPTO:BLK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 24th, 2014. BlackCoin’s total supply is 60,484,947 coins. BlackCoin’s official website is blackcoin.org . BlackCoin’s official Twitter account is @CoinBlack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for BlackCoin is /r/blackcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

BlackCoin Coin Trading

BlackCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BlackCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BlackCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BlackCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

