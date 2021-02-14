BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Haverford Trust Co.

Haverford Trust Co. cut its holdings in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 311,782 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 569 shares during the period. BlackRock makes up 3.2% of Haverford Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Haverford Trust Co. owned 0.20% of BlackRock worth $224,963,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 336 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares in the last quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of BlackRock by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Leonard Rickey Investment Advisors P.L.L.C. now owns 376 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $272,000 after buying an additional 16 shares in the last quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Castle Rock Wealth Management LLC now owns 753 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $553,000 after buying an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 0.9% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 2,010 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Delta Asset Management LLC TN increased its position in shares of BlackRock by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 120 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.10% of the company’s stock.

Get BlackRock alerts:

In related news, General Counsel Christopher J. Meade sold 179 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $710.50, for a total value of $127,179.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Gary Shedlin sold 3,206 shares of BlackRock stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $730.41, for a total value of $2,341,694.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 40,887 shares of company stock valued at $29,822,320 over the last 90 days. 1.42% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:BLK opened at $722.98 on Friday. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1 year low of $323.98 and a 1 year high of $788.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $728.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $648.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.01 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market cap of $110.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.16.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The asset manager reported $10.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.14 by $1.04. The business had revenue of $4.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.28 billion. BlackRock had a return on equity of 15.74% and a net margin of 30.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $8.34 EPS. On average, analysts expect that BlackRock, Inc. will post 36.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be given a $4.13 dividend. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.63. This represents a $16.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.93%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on BlackRock from $700.00 to $805.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 30th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of BlackRock from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $709.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of BlackRock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $733.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BlackRock from $750.00 to $890.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. BlackRock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $709.08.

About BlackRock

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

Recommended Story: What impact do institutional investors have on markets?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK).

Receive News & Ratings for BlackRock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BlackRock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.