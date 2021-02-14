BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc. (NYSE:MUH) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 29th, there was short interest totalling 3,000 shares, a decline of 41.2% from the January 14th total of 5,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 22,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of NYSE:MUH traded down $0.03 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.47. 16,108 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 29,362. BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $16.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.18 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.93.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th will be given a dividend of $0.0615 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 12th.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 62,775 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II by 13.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 30,101 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $442,000 after acquiring an additional 3,499 shares during the last quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II by 26.2% during the 3rd quarter. Total Investment Management Inc. now owns 34,286 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $497,000 after acquiring an additional 7,121 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II by 14.2% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 280,182 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,110,000 after acquiring an additional 34,742 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II during the 4th quarter worth approximately $618,000. 13.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II Company Profile

BlackRock MuniHoldings Fund II, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets on the United States. It primarily invests in investment grade municipal bonds with a maturity of more than ten years at the time of investment.

